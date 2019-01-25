Bringing The World Home To You

There's A Dee Ford On Twitter But It's Not The NFL Player

Published January 25, 2019 at 5:58 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Last weekend, NFL player Dee Ford of the Kansas City Chiefs was getting all kinds of angry tweets. He was hit with a late penalty, and his team lost to the Patriots. The thing is Dee Ford is not on Twitter, but a 47-year-old English woman also named Dee Ford is, so she's the one who got the Twitter rage. It's been happening for years, so the two Dee Fords have become friends. British Dee Ford said some of the tweets are quite nasty, and she is glad football Dee Ford doesn't have to see them. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

