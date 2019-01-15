Bringing The World Home To You

Actor Hugh Grant Would Like His Film Script Back

January 15, 2019

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Ernest Hemingway once suffered a disaster for a writer. His wife lost a suitcase full of his manuscripts. This is not exactly the same, but the actor Hugh Grant lost a film script. It is hard for him to grab another because, he says, he spent weeks covering it with notes. He says it was in a bag that was stolen from his car. He is appealing for the script to be returned and also, he says, his kids' medical cards. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
