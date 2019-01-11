Bringing The World Home To You

Alexa Interrupts Chipmaker Qualcomm Presentation At CES

Published January 11, 2019 at 6:53 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. BuzzFeed is reporting on a freaky moment at a tech conference. A representative from Qualcomm was saying that smart speakers can recommend hotels and restaurants.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ALEXA: No, that's not true.

(LAUGHTER)

GREENE: It is not clear why Alexa chimed in there. And is this really funny? I mean, I've been scared of technology since HAL's voice in "2001: A Space Odyssey." Let's just end this segment.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY")

DOUGLAS RAIN: (As HAL) I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that.

GREENE: Oh, God. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
