Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

'Fearless Girl' Finds New Home Facing The New York Stock Exchange

Published December 11, 2018 at 5:30 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Fearless Girl is moving. An artist created the statue of the tough kid - elbows out, hands on hips - and placed her to confront a famous sculpture of a bull in lower Manhattan. She was popular. She drew crowds. But the sculptor of the bull objected. His creation was supposed to symbolize prosperity - a bull market - not danger. So the girl was moved a few blocks to a new location, and she will now face down the entire New York Stock Exchange. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories