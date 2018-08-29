Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Police Arrest Alleged Car Thief Covered In White Paint

Published August 29, 2018 at 7:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So a guy stole a pickup truck that was filled with white paint. This is not going to end well. The man drove at high speed into downtown Lancaster, Pa., hit a truck, went airborne, crashed the vehicle on its side. The guy was covered head to toe in white paint. He tried to run, but it is really hard to hide when you are covered in white paint. The man has been arrested after modeling an early Halloween costume - the white surrender flag. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories