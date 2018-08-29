Bringing The World Home To You

Authorities In LA Apprehend Man Accused Of Dining And Dashing

Published August 29, 2018 at 6:38 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A man in Los Angeles has been caught dining and dashing one too many times - and on dates, no less. Authorities say he invited women on dates and then walked out of dinner, sticking the women with the check. One woman told a local TV station, he claimed to be a bodybuilder and ordered two entrees before bailing. Another said he left half a baked potato on his plate then got a phone call and just walked out. Maybe all that first-date conversation was just really awkward. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
