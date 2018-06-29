Bringing The World Home To You

Snake On A Car

Published June 29, 2018 at 5:09 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Layrd Mahler was driving near Phoenix when a snake slithered out from under his hood and climbed up the windshield, local news reports. Mr. Mahler turned on his wipers, which the snake treated like a carnival ride, swinging happily up and down. You can watch all of this because, inexplicably, Mr. Mahler began taking video while driving, during a snake attack. He finally pulled over, but he never found that snake, who maybe jumped on a plane instead. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
