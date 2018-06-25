Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

The Science Of Psychedelics, A Genre-Busting Western, And Perfect Poetry For Summer

Published June 25, 2018 at 4:23 PM EDT

This summer, All Things Considered is on the hunt for great reading recommendations. In our first installment, John Evans, owner of Diesel, A Bookstore, in California, shares his suggestions. Click the audio link above to hear him describe these great summer reads:

How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence by Michael Pollan

Whiskey When We're Dry by John Larison

The Red Wheelbarrow & Other Poems by William Carlos Williams

Envelope Poems by Emily Dickinson

The Gorgeous Nothings: Emily Dickinson's Envelope Poems by Emily Dickinson

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

All Things Considered
More Stories