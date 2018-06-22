Social Media Buzz: Migrant Family Separations; New Zealand PM Gives Birth
It’s been another busy week on social media, with users sharing photos of protests as migrant parents waited to be reunited with their children after being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border. First lady Melania Trump also caused a firestorm over a jacket she wore to visit a children’s shelter in Texas. And New Zealand’s Prime Minister gave birth to a baby girl — and Twitter is celebrating.Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks about these stories and more with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.