All-You-Can-Eat Was Too Much

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A restaurant in China offered customers a month of all you can eat. The promotion worked - maybe too well. More than 500 customers a day reportedly started coming to eat and eat and eat. After just two weeks, the restaurant was forced to close. They had racked up $100,000 in debt. They say if something sounds too good to be true, it usually is, right? I guess the promotion should have been all you can eat unless you eat way too much. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.