Business Idea: Food Delivery Driver/Exterminator

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Demi Sweeney is a British college student who is really afraid of spiders. So when one showed up at her house and none of her friends were around to help her, she got desperate and she got creative. Sweeney ordered takeout, hoping the delivery guy would help her with the spider. It worked. Joe showed up with her KFC order, and he swatted the spider and flushed it down the toilet. Sweeney posted her thanks to Joe on Twitter, telling him, you are an actual lifesaver. She better have tipped him, though. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.