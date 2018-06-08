International House Of Pancakes Is Going From IHOP To IHOb

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with another assault on breakfast food. Last year, Dunkin' Donuts said it might drop Donuts from its name - just call themselves Dunkin'. Now International House of Pancakes is dropping pancakes. IHOP says it's renaming itself IHOb with with a B. They're going to reveal Monday what the B stands for. Is it breakfast? Is it brunch? One report said it's burgers. Now, as a breakfast fan, I think that would make them an international house of bad decisions. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.