BBC Host Misses His First Show In Decades

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Nicholas Parsons went off the air. The host of a BBC program called "Just A Minute" went 50 years without missing a show. He was the Lou Gehrig of broadcasters, doing more than 900 episodes of the comedy show, even more than Peter Sagal. He's 94 years old. We're not sure why he finally took some time to himself. The BBC says he's totally fine, just taking a few days off, and adds, the apocalypse is not upon us. It's MORNING EDITION.