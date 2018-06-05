Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

BBC Host Misses His First Show In Decades

Published June 5, 2018 at 6:37 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Nicholas Parsons went off the air. The host of a BBC program called "Just A Minute" went 50 years without missing a show. He was the Lou Gehrig of broadcasters, doing more than 900 episodes of the comedy show, even more than Peter Sagal. He's 94 years old. We're not sure why he finally took some time to himself. The BBC says he's totally fine, just taking a few days off, and adds, the apocalypse is not upon us. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories