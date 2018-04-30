The Durian Fruit Is Known For Its Potential Stench

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. At a university in Melbourne, Australia, students reported a possible gas leak. More than 500 people were evacuated, according to the BBC. Firefighters wearing protective masks finally found the source of the leak, if you can call it that - a rotting durian fruit left in a cabinet. The tropical fruit is known for its awful stench, and that's when it's ripe. Smithsonian Magazine says durians smell like turpentine and onions garnished with a gym sock. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.