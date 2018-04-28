Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Each month, NPR Music invites DJs from public radio stations across the country to share the songs they can't get enough of. The result is a consistently diverse and infectious mix of songs from established stars and up-and-coming artists.

This month's playlist features a rollicking collaboration with Bill Withers, a meditation on the American Dream, and Leon Bridges' latest single from his upcoming album, Good Thing.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.