Giving New Meaning To 'Beer Run'

Published April 27, 2018 at 5:19 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Does the thought of running a marathon or even a 10k overwhelm you with exhaustion? Well, I've got a race for you, my friends - a .5K. Yep. The town of Boerne, Texas, is catering to the underachiever in all of us with the race on May 5 that is just .31 miles. And if that still feels exhausting, never fear, there's a coffee and doughnut break right in the middle. And the best part, you can even get a sticker for the back of your car so you can brag about your underachievement. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
