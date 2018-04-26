Bringing The World Home To You

Pro Football Draft Finds Moments To Have Fun

Published April 26, 2018 at 6:35 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The pro football draft is serious business. The futures of young athletes are on the line, but it's also a moment to have fun. The San Francisco 49ers will announce one pick using Chewbacca. And the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lean into their pirate theme. The team says they will reveal their fourth-round pick by entrusting a parrot to say what it. An 8-year-old macaw named Zsa Zsa will make the choice. (Imitating macaw) Take the quarterback. It's MORNING EDITION.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

(Laughter). Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

