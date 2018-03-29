Bringing The World Home To You

Was Beyonce Bitten On The Face? And If So, Who's Responsible?

Published March 29, 2018 at 6:30 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Earlier this week, GQ magazine ran a profile of actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish. In it, Haddish talks about meeting Beyonce at a party, which is standard for a celebrity profile. But then Haddish says that she saw another actress at the party bite Beyonce on the face. High-profile actresses have taken to Twitter to deny involvement, but Beyonce herself has remained silent. So for now, the who-bit-Beyonce story still has teeth. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

