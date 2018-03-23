Bringing The World Home To You

Why People Are Reluctant To Call The Austin Bomber A Terrorist

By Gene Demby
Published March 23, 2018 at 4:21 PM EDT

The suspect in the Austin bombings has been described as "troubled" by both police and the media. NPR's Audie Cornish speaks to NPR Code Switch reporter Gene Demby about why people seem reluctant to call him a terrorist.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: March 26, 2018 at 12:00 AM EDT
In this report, we incorrectly refer to the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooter as being of Arab descent. In fact, his parents came to the United States from Afghanistan.

Tags

NPRAll Things Considered
Gene Demby
Gene Demby is the co-host and correspondent for NPR's Code Switch team.
