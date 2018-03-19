Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Police Pull Over Driver Who Has Fake Homer Simpson License

Published March 19, 2018 at 7:03 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. We often tell you here about some weird or shocking story. I'm always tempted to say...

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE SIMPSONS")

DAN CASTELLANETA: (As Homer Simpson) D'oh.

GREENE: Cliche, right? Well, not this time. During a traffic stop in England, a driver handed over a license with the name Homer Simpson and a photo of the character. He was charged. His car was seized. His worst offense, though? Giving the wrong address. Someone tweeted, everyone knows Homer lives at 742 Evergreen Terrace, amateur.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE SIMPSONS")

CASTELLANETA: (As Homer Simpson) D'oh.

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories