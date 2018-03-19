Police Pull Over Driver Who Has Fake Homer Simpson License

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

GREENE: Cliche, right? Well, not this time. During a traffic stop in England, a driver handed over a license with the name Homer Simpson and a photo of the character. He was charged. His car was seized. His worst offense, though? Giving the wrong address. Someone tweeted, everyone knows Homer lives at 742 Evergreen Terrace, amateur.

