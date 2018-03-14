Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

A Bear Can Be Confused With A Dog, Apparently

Published March 14, 2018 at 5:10 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A man in China's Yunnan Province was collecting wild mushrooms in the mountains near his home in 2015 when he found a little puppy, which he brought home as a pet. The little guy grew and grew, and only then did the man realize that puppy was a bear - an Asian black bear, which is a protected species in China. A neighbor recently tipped off authorities, and the bear has been turned over to animal welfare. The man wasn't fined because the puppy turned 176-pound bear was in good health. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories