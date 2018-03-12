Waffle House Waitress Gets A Scholarship After Helping Customer

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a straight up feel-good story. It's about an 18-year-old Waffle House employee named Evoni Williams. One of her regular customers in La Marque, Texas, was having a hard time eating after his surgery. So Evoni cut up his food for him. Someone snapped a photo, and the story went viral. When the city found out about Evoni's kindness, they declared a day in her honor, and Texas Southern University gave her a one-year scholarship. Evoni said, it was just the right thing to do.