Waffle House Waitress Gets A Scholarship After Helping Customer

Published March 12, 2018 at 6:38 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a straight up feel-good story. It's about an 18-year-old Waffle House employee named Evoni Williams. One of her regular customers in La Marque, Texas, was having a hard time eating after his surgery. So Evoni cut up his food for him. Someone snapped a photo, and the story went viral. When the city found out about Evoni's kindness, they declared a day in her honor, and Texas Southern University gave her a one-year scholarship. Evoni said, it was just the right thing to do. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
