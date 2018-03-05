Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Truck Driver's Miscalculation Damaged Luxury Cars, Police Report Says

Published March 5, 2018 at 7:18 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A shipment of luxury cars went cross-country in style. Rather than a big, open car carrier, a truck carried Porsches, Maseratis and Bentleys in an enclosed climate-controlled trailer, which did no good when the driver went under a low bridge. The Wilmington News Journal reports that several of the cars were damaged and the driver was cited, and the trailer did not come free until it was partially disassembled. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories