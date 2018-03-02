Uber Bill Totals $1,600 For Man Visiting West Virginia

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Kenny Bachman was drinking in West Virginia and ordered an Uber to go home, which was where his problems started. Home is in New Jersey. Perhaps Mr. Bachman was not in a state to remember that he was in West Virginia, staying with a friend. He slept for much of his 300-mile ride. The bill - 1,600 bucks in part because, for some reason, he ordered an Uber XL. At first, he blamed the driver and challenged the charge. He eventually paid and gave the driver five stars.