Radio Host Gives Birth On Air

Published February 22, 2018 at 5:07 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And you can file this next story under things that will never happen on this radio show. A St. Louis deejay was a couple weeks from giving birth. When Cassiday Proctor found out she needed to have a C-section, she and her bosses at 106.5 The Arch decided to broadcast the whole thing live from the hospital.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing) It's got to be Cassiday's baby. It must be Cassiday's baby.

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
