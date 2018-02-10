Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

A School Goes From Andrew Jackson To Mary Jackson

By Scott Simon
Published February 10, 2018 at 8:02 AM EST

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Jackson Elementary School in Salt Lake City will keep its name but change its namesake. Jackson Elementary will no longer be named for Andrew Jackson, the U.S. president who owned slaves and ordered the forced brutal removal of Native Americans from their lands. This week the Salt Lake City School Board voted unanimously to name the school in honor of Mary Jackson, the first black woman to be a NASA engineer. Her story was told in the book and the movie "Hidden Figures." The Salt Lake Tribune says the crowd at the school board meeting burst into applause and a standing ovation.

Mary Jackson, who was from Virginia, died in 2005 at the age of 83. She spent 35 years at NASA, beginning in 1951, at a still segregated division called the West Area Computing Unit which calculated the trajectories of some of NASA's first space shots. She worked with children in her retirement - even helping them build a wind tunnel for science experiments at a local community center, like the kind she once helped build to test the equipment that would send men and women into space.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon
Stories From This Author