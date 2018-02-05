Hasbro Announces 'Monopoly' For Cheaters

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And seriously, what is the world coming to? I raise this question because Hasbro has announced a new version of Monopoly for cheaters. Apparently, so many people cheat at Monopoly, they just decided to make a version of the game where you get rewarded for doing bad stuff, like moving another player's token or stealing money from the bank, and bonus points if you don't get caught. So thanks a lot, Hasbro - like it isn't difficult enough to convince your kids that cheaters never win. It's MORNING EDITION.