Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Hasbro Announces 'Monopoly' For Cheaters

Published February 5, 2018 at 6:50 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And seriously, what is the world coming to? I raise this question because Hasbro has announced a new version of Monopoly for cheaters. Apparently, so many people cheat at Monopoly, they just decided to make a version of the game where you get rewarded for doing bad stuff, like moving another player's token or stealing money from the bank, and bonus points if you don't get caught. So thanks a lot, Hasbro - like it isn't difficult enough to convince your kids that cheaters never win. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories