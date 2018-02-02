Bringing The World Home To You

Not Everyone Knows Football, OK?

Published February 2, 2018 at 5:03 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So "Jeopardy!" last night...

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")

RYAN: Football - 200.

ALEX TREBEK: Do or don't name this play in which the quarterback runs the ball and can choose to pitch it to another back.

GREENE: What's the option? No one playing got it.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")

RYAN: Football - 400.

GREENE: Silence again.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")

RYAN: Taking on the 600.

GREENE: Nope.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")

RYAN: Eight hundred.

GREENE: Nada. All football clues fell flat, including the last one about Minnesota's famous defense.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")

TREBEK: Who are the Purple People Eaters? We're going to take a break.

GREENE: Yeah. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

