Not Everyone Knows Football, OK?
DAVID GREENE, HOST:
Good morning. I'm David Greene. So "Jeopardy!" last night...
(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")
RYAN: Football - 200.
ALEX TREBEK: Do or don't name this play in which the quarterback runs the ball and can choose to pitch it to another back.
GREENE: What's the option? No one playing got it.
(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")
RYAN: Football - 400.
GREENE: Silence again.
(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")
RYAN: Taking on the 600.
GREENE: Nope.
(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")
RYAN: Eight hundred.
GREENE: Nada. All football clues fell flat, including the last one about Minnesota's famous defense.
(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")
TREBEK: Who are the Purple People Eaters? We're going to take a break.
