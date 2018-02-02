Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

'I Want The Eagles To Win So Bad'

Published February 2, 2018 at 5:03 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Haley Parks got her wisdom teeth out the other day, and her parents recorded her as she was coming out of her anesthesia fog. She was talking with cotton in her mouth.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

HALEY PARKS: Did I miss the Super Bowl?

MARNI PARKS: No, no, no. The Super Bowl...

H. PARKS: Oh, my God.

M. PARKS: No, you didn't miss the Super Bowl.

H. PARKS: Are you sure? I want the Eagles to win so bad.

MARTIN: You're in luck, Haley. The Super Bowl is Sunday. And if you didn't catch that, Pats fans, she is pulling for Philly. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories