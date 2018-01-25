DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You need a job? Well, a veterinary clinic in Ireland is looking for a cat cuddler. That's an official position. The posting asks, have you counted kittens before sleeping? Do you feed stray cats? Does petting cats make you feel warm and fuzzy? They also prefer if you understand different types of purring. Remember, this is a cat-only clinic. So all your work, your patients are going to act like they don't care. I think I just outed myself as a dog person, didn't I? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.