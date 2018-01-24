Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Man Bites Dog

Published January 24, 2018 at 5:37 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with an old saying about newspaper work. Dog bites man is not news. Man bites dog, now that's news. And it happened in New Hampshire. People say a man tried to evade arrest by hiding under a pile of clothes when a police dog sniffed him out. The man allegedly choked and bit the dog. The man is now under arrest. And the police dog, or as some may call it, the poor little puppy, is feeling better and is back to work. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories