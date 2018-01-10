Bringing The World Home To You

Giant Block Of Ice Falls On Pennsylvania Man

Published January 10, 2018 at 4:58 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with another tale of winter weather safety. We told you of the man who set a fire when he warmed up frozen pipes with a blowtorch. In Erie, Pa., a man removed in giant chunk of ice from the side of his house - 6 by 10 feet. He chipped it off, and it fell on him. Most of the weight was borne by a woodpile. The Erie Times-News reports the man suffered only minor injuries, and the fire chief calls him the luckiest man on earth. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
