University Lists Words That Deserve Wider Use
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a chance to expand your vocabulary. Wayne State University is promoting expressive words that could be used more. For example, there's couth.
RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:
OK, I've heard of uncouth, but...
INSKEEP: Well, couth is the opposite - cultured, well-mannered. Frangible means fragile. Nugatory is worthless.
MARTIN: Yep.
INSKEEP: And then there's eucatastrophe.
MARTIN: Eucatastrophe?
INSKEEP: Yeah. Catastrophe is where the story goes wrong. Eucatastrophe is where everything turns out all right. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.