Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Converted Missile Silo Outside Topeka, Kan., Listed on Airbnb

Published November 27, 2017 at 6:28 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you're looking to plan a unique holiday escape, you might want to think about Kansas. Ed and Dianna Peden have lived in a converted missile silo outside Topeka since 1994. The silo held a nuclear warhead during the Cold War. The Pedens' neighbor convinced them to put the place on Airbnb. Matt Fulkerson says guests will have a full kitchen, private bathroom and a fireplace in the old nuclear silo, which he says will give the place a nice, cozy feeling in the winter months. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories