Let This Be A Trend: Montreal Tries Out Ugly Christmas Trees

Published November 24, 2017 at 6:03 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Last year, the City of Montreal set out to pick a Christmas tree that would rival Rockefeller Center's - and it didn't go that well. Residents and visitors and even The New York Times called the tree skinny and lopsided. But the ugly tree also won many hearts. This year, Montreal is unveiling an installation downtown inspired by the scrawny tree. It features not one but two deliberately ugly trees. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
