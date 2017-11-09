Bringing The World Home To You

Twitter Is Changing Its Character Limit And Germans Are Pleased

Published November 9, 2017 at 6:39 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. How are you going to use your new Twitter powers? German lawmakers say now that we've all got 280 characters, they want to tweet about a particular bill on beef labeling. There are a lot of really long words in German, and this is no exception.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: (Speaking German).

MARTIN: Not to mention the German police who can now tweet about accidents involving forklift drivers.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: (Speaking German).

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

