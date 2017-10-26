Bringing The World Home To You

Solo Airline Passenger Given VIP Treatment On The Way To Crete

Published October 26, 2017 at 7:28 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. When you board a plane, you ever think, if only I get my own row? How about your own plane? Karon Grieve was flying from Glasgow to Crete. She was the only passenger. The pilot made announcements like, hi there, Karon. You'll see Croatia on your left. A bit awkward for the airline Jet2, but they said flights do get empty as the season ends. Karon, for her part, is working on a crime novel. If she's looking for an eerie opening scene, how about an empty plane to Crete? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
