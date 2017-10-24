Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Small Montana Company Wins Big Contract To Rebuild Puerto Rico's Power Grid

Published October 24, 2017 at 1:06 PM EDT
A worker repairs power lines about two weeks after Hurricane Maria swept through the island on Oct. 5, 2017 in San Isidro, Puerto Rico. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A worker repairs power lines about two weeks after Hurricane Maria swept through the island on Oct. 5, 2017 in San Isidro, Puerto Rico. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The vast majority of Puerto Ricans are still without power, more than a month after Hurricane Maria devastated the island’s power grid. Rebuilding that infrastructure is a huge job, but the biggest contract awarded so far went to a tiny, for-profit company that had only two permanent employees when the storm hit.

Whitefish Energy said last week that it had signed a $300 million contract with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, but some are questioning the company’s qualifications.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Washington Post investigative reporter Jack Gillum (@jackgillum), who reported the story along with Steven Mufson, Aaron C. Davis and Arelis R. Hernández.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.