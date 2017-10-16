Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

In Mississippi, A Mountain Lion Was Reported On The Loose

Published October 16, 2017 at 6:30 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In Mississippi, a guy reported a mountain lion on the loose. FOX 13 went to investigate. Their on-camera reporter was pointing to the spot where the animal had been seen.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "FOX 13 NEWS")

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: There's been spottings of a cougar, and that's not it. That looks like a house cat.

GREENE: Yes, a house cat was sitting calmly in the grass, taking in the news, and confusing viewers who saw this little animal with the words Large Cat Spotted stripped across their screens. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories