In Mississippi, A Mountain Lion Was Reported On The Loose

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In Mississippi, a guy reported a mountain lion on the loose. FOX 13 went to investigate. Their on-camera reporter was pointing to the spot where the animal had been seen.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: There's been spottings of a cougar, and that's not it. That looks like a house cat.

GREENE: Yes, a house cat was sitting calmly in the grass, taking in the news, and confusing viewers who saw this little animal with the words Large Cat Spotted stripped across their screens. It's MORNING EDITION.