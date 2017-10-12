Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

That's A Lot Of Pumpkin Pie

Published October 12, 2017 at 5:33 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a record to report this morning. Every year, the town of Half Moon Bay in California holds a giant pumpkin contest. And this year, the winner weighed in at - get this - 2,363 pounds. It is the heaviest pumpkin in the competition's 44-year history. Although not a first for the guy who grew it, Joel Holland of Washington state has won the contest six other times, and I'm betting that guy is real sick of pumpkin pie. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories