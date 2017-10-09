Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Immigration, NFL And DACA Headline Busy Weekend In Politics

Published October 9, 2017 at 1:12 PM EDT

Vice President Pence walked out of an NFL game in Indiana this weekend when players protested during the national anthem. Meanwhile, the White House demanded Congress fund a border wall and restrict immigration in exchange for a continuation of a DACA policy. And, President Trump picked a fight with Republican Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR’s Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) to unpack an eventful weekend.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence walked out of an NFL football game this weekend when players protested during the playing of the national anthem. Pictured: Pence speaks at the culmination of a faith unity walk, held to help the community heal after Sunday's mass shooting, at Las Vegas City Hall on October 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
/
/
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence walked out of an NFL football game this weekend when players protested during the playing of the national anthem. Pictured: Pence speaks at the culmination of a faith unity walk, held to help the community heal after Sunday's mass shooting, at Las Vegas City Hall on October 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)