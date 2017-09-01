Bringing The World Home To You

Publicly Admit You're Fired And Get A Free Burger

Published September 1, 2017 at 5:26 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. OK. Nobody wants to get fired. It is not a nice feeling. All the self-doubt eating away at you can leave a huge pit in your stomach. Well, the crack marketing team at Burger King wants to fill that pit of despair with flame-broiled food. Here's the deal - a free burger for anyone who admits on LinkedIn that they got canned. The company calls it Whopper Severance. Public humiliation for a hamburger? So what calamity do you have to suffer for a side of fries? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

