Let's Touch Base On This Synergistic No-Brainer Game Changer

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This is a game changer. A job site called Glassdoor surveyed British workers on the most hated office jargon, phrases like game changer. Some other phrases - let's touch base. That's a no-brainer. Let's try a little blue sky thinking. And punch a puppy, doing something awful for the greater good. Then there's run it up the flagpole, such as, let's run this cliche up the flagpole and see if anybody salutes. Nobody? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.