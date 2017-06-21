Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Ohio Couple More Generous Than Intended

Published June 21, 2017 at 5:26 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. An Ohio couple was more generous than intended at Goodwill. They gave away a box of clothes. In that box, Goodwill workers found a duffel bag, and in the bag was money. Workers first thought it must be play money, but it was real. One hundred thousand dollars tossed in, apparently by mistake. Goodwill tracked down and returned it to the donors, who were not aware until contacted that they had given away their down payment on a house. You're listening to MORNING EDITION Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories