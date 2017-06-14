When You Want To Go To Jail, This Is Worse

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with tales of two marriages. A Connecticut couple took this as a good omen. A fire disabled the bus taking them from their wedding to the reception, so they accepted a ride on a fire engine, which the bride says made the best day better. In Kansas City, a man says he robbed a bank to be jailed to get away from his wife. Could've gone to prison, but his public defender cited the defendant's health issues, and instead he will get home confinement. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.