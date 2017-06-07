Bringing The World Home To You

A Peacock Leaves Broken Bottles Behind After Liquor Store Stop

Published June 7, 2017 at 6:44 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. It wasn't a wild goose chase, but it was wild. There was a chase. It involved a peacock, though - sounds like the beginning of a joke. But a peacock really did wander into a liquor store in Arcadia, Calif., and just hung out there for a while on the top shelf. I guess it has expensive taste, right? The store manager called animal control, and eventually the peacock was contained, but not before the bird smashed $500 worth of alcohol. Maybe the wild peacock was looking for some Wild Turkey. I don't know. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
