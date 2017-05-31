Trump To Announce Decision On Paris Climate Accord
There are reports that President Trump has decided to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change. Wednesday morning, he tweeted that he will make a formal announcement this week.
I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
NPR White House correspondent Scott Horsley (@HorsleyScott) joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson for a look at how the exit of the world's largest economy could affect the pact.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.