Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists to predict what will be the big surprise out of President Trump's first trip abroad.

(LAUGHTER)

Now, panel, what will be the big surprise out of Trump's foreign trip? Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: To prove he is a friend to the Jews, Trump will fashion his comb over into payos, which he calls his tou-payos (ph).

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Janelle James.

JANELLE JAMES: The big surprise is he's going to take Melania with him and he's going to bring Melania back. Not the same one - just a younger, hotter chick also named Melania, you know?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: We'll see Sean Spicer unloading the bags from Air Force One. And Toby Keith will be introduced as the new White House press spokesman.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Faith Salie, Tom Bodett, and welcome to Janelle James, who did a great job in her debut.

JAMES: Yay, I had a great time. Thank you so much.

SAGAL: Thanks all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE, SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

