President Of Tajikistan Insists On Long Title

Published April 28, 2017 at 5:04 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene - just David Greene. I'm in no way like the president of Tajikistan whose government, as of this week, is requiring state media to always use his full title, the Founder of Peace and National Unity, Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon. So apparently, the latest way for an authoritarian government to try and take away press freedom - force reporters to use so many words on your name there is no time left for actual news. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
