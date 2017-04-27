Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Suing To Sell Baked Goods

Published April 27, 2017 at 5:14 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Never mind health care or tax reform. This nation is beginning a battle over baked goods. New Jersey and Wisconsin banned the sale of homemade baked goods. In Wisconsin, you can't sell cookies or brownies without a license. But now three Wisconsin women are suing - call them the Freedom to Bake Caucus - and they have support. Wisconsin senators have debated bills to allow baked good sales. But they've died in the past, opposed by businesses who don't want competition. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories